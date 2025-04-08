General Staff: Russia has lost 926,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 926,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 8.

This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,572 tanks, 22,011 armored fighting vehicles, 43,227 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,860 artillery systems, 1,359 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,126 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,917 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.