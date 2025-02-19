General Staff: Russia has lost 862,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 862,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,120 tanks, 21,098 armored fighting vehicles, 37,825 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,347 artillery systems, 1,288 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,072 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,861 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.