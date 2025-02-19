Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 862,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read
A view of the destroyed Russian tank while daily life continues in the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine war in Svitohirsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 6, 2024. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 862,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,120 tanks, 21,098 armored fighting vehicles, 37,825 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,347 artillery systems, 1,288 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,072 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,861 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Arrests of top commanders in Ukraine underscore political power games, army commanders and experts say
Last month, four top-level military commanders in Ukraine were arrested for alleged mismanagement of battlefield operations — in the first criminal investigations of top military leadership since the start of the full-scale invasion. Three high-ranking officers involved in what’s being called “the…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.