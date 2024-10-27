Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 687,600 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 27, 2024 9:09 AM 1 min read
This aerial photograph shows a destroyed tank in a field outside the town of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Jan. 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 689,040 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 27.

This number includes 1,440 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,113 tanks, 18,355 armored fighting vehicles, 27,560 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,821 artillery systems, 1,240 multiple launch rocket systems, 984 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,799 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

