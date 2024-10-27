General Staff: Russia has lost 687,600 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 689,040 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 27.

This number includes 1,440 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,113 tanks, 18,355 armored fighting vehicles, 27,560 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,821 artillery systems, 1,240 multiple launch rocket systems, 984 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,799 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.