Russian missile attack kills 3, injures 14 in Dnipro.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile attack struck several residential buildings and a medical facility in the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro late on Oct. 25, killing three people and injuring at least 14, according to regional governor Serhii Lysak.

Lysak reported that the attack left four children injured, including an eight-year-old girl and a teenage boy. One child is in critical condition. First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack as some people might be trapped under the rubble, according to Lysak.

Local news sources indicated that several strikes targeted different areas across the city.

No other details were provided at the moment.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city with a pre-war population of about one million, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war. It is located approximately 395 kilometers (245 miles) from Kyiv.