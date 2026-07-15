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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,423,280 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,423,280 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the 30th Brigade fire with Bohdana artillery at Russian positions in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, 31 May 2026. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,423,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 15.

The number includes 1,470 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,141 tanks, 24,938 armored combat vehicles, 120,307 vehicles and fuel tanks, 45,953 artillery systems, 1,936 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,492 air defense systems, 437 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 409,204 drones, 1,907 ground robotic systems, 34 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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