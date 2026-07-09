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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,413,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Tania Myronyshena
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,413,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Police officers from the âWhite Angelsâ unit scan the sky while evacuating civilians from the city of Druzhkivka, Ukraine, 3 July 2026 (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,414,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 9.

The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,107 tanks, 24,906 armored combat vehicles, 117,910 vehicles and fuel tanks, 45,628 artillery systems, 1,922 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,479 air defense systems, 437 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 398,763 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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