General Staff: Russia has lost 1,403,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost about 1,403,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on June 30.

The number includes 1,350 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,067 tanks, 24,851 armored combat vehicles, 114,104 vehicles and fuel tanks, 45,040 artillery systems, 1,901 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,455 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,777 ground robotic systems, 381,176 operational-tactical UAVs (drones), 4,797 cruise missiles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).