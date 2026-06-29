Massive explosion in Monaco injures Ukrainian family, media reports

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A major explosion in an apartment building in Monaco injured three victims, all members of the same Ukrainian family, regional media reported on June 29, citing police sources.

The blast took place at around 9 p.m. local time, at a residential building along the border with France.

The victims are two parents (ages 50-60) and a 13-year-old girl, police told the French news outlet Le Figaro. The parents are both in critical condition while the child is reportedly stable after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Christophe Mirmand, Monaco's Minister of State, told Agence-France Presse that the explosion was "likely an attack." Mirmand confirmed that two parents and a child were injured but did not disclose the nationality or identity of the victims.

According to Le Figaro's sources, one of the victims may be a Ukrainian oligarch. The Kyiv Independent cannot confirm these reports at the time of publication.

Monaco's Prosecutor General, Stephane Thibault, said an individual was seen leaving a bag or package in the lobby of the building before fleeing the scene. According to Thibault, there is not yet evidence as to why this specific building may have been targeted.