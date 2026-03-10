KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,274,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Service members of the 117th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces operate a Ukrainian-made 120mm mortar towards Russian positions on March 9, 2025 in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,274,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 10.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,758 tanks, 24,174 armored combat vehicles, 82,510 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,202 artillery systems, 1,679 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,328 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 168,809 drones, 31 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

