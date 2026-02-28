KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,265,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,265,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the AZOV Brigade prepare a reconnaissance drone in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine as Russia-Ukraine war continues on Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,265,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 28.

The number includes 770 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,707 tanks, 24,102 armored combat vehicles, 80,329 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,663 artillery systems, 1,661 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,305 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 348 helicopters, 149,637 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

