War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,256,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

3 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian servicemen of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine walk near military equipment before a training at an undisclosed location in Donetsk region on January 28, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,256,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 19.

The reported number includes 830 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,682 tanks, 24,054 armored combat vehicles, 79,036 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,384 artillery systems, 1,649 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,302 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 138,330 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to a lot more missing in action (MIAs). The intensity of Russian drones and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are expected to be KIAs.

Russian lossesUkraineGeneral StaffCasualtiesVolodymyr ZelenskyTanks
The Kyiv Independent news desk

