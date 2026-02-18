KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,256,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers preparing to enter infantry positions on April 4, 2025, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,256,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 18.

The number includes 740 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,681 tanks, 24,051 armored combat vehicles, 78,919 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,363 artillery systems, 1,648 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,302 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 137,924 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

