General Staff: Russia has lost 1,247,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,247,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 9.

The number includes 1,250 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,654 tanks, 24,013 armored fighting vehicles, 77,552 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,056 artillery systems, 1,637 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,295 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 127,962 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.