General Staff: Russia has lost 1,240,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,240,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,625 tanks, 23,980 armored fighting vehicles, 76,439 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,777 artillery systems, 1,632 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,290 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 120,134 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.