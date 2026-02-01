KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,240,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers are seen working on a Soviet-era Pion self-propelled howitzer toward Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,240,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,625 tanks, 23,980 armored fighting vehicles, 76,439 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,777 artillery systems, 1,632 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,290 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 120,134 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

‘Everyone in shock’ – Kyiv residents left without power, heating, and water as grid disruption causes mass blackout across Ukraine
Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported “a cascade shutdown” in Ukraine’s power grid in the morning on Jan. 31.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
The Kyiv Independent news desk

