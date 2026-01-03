General Staff: Russia has lost 1,210,630 troops in Ukraine since 2022

Russia has lost around 1,210,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 3.

The number includes 750 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,497 tanks, 23,855 armored fighting vehicles, 72,688 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,744 artillery systems, 1,590 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,267 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 99,582 drones, 4,137 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.