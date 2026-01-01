General Staff: Russia has lost 1,208,970 troops in Ukraine since 2022

Russia has lost around 1,208,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 1.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,488 tanks, 23,849 armored fighting vehicles, 72,418 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,678 artillery systems, 1,587 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,266 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 98,453 drones, 4,136 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

In a separate update on Jan. 1, the General Staff reported that Russia lost approximately 418,170 troops, killed and wounded, over the course of 2025 alone.

The military also noted significant equipment losses during the year, including at least 1,816 tanks and over 77,000 drones destroyed.

"Every eliminated occupier, every destroyed tank brings us closer to a just peace. We thank all defenders for their professional combat work. The fight continues," the General Staff said.