KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,208,970 troops in Ukraine since 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,208,970 troops in Ukraine since 2022
A view of destroyed armored vehicles and tanks belonging to Russian forces after Russian forces withdrawn from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on October 05, 2022. (Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,208,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 1.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,488 tanks, 23,849 armored fighting vehicles, 72,418 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,678 artillery systems, 1,587 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,266 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 98,453 drones, 4,136 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

In a separate update on Jan. 1, the General Staff reported that Russia lost approximately 418,170 troops, killed and wounded, over the course of 2025 alone.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The military also noted significant equipment losses during the year, including at least 1,816 tanks and over 77,000 drones destroyed.

"Every eliminated occupier, every destroyed tank brings us closer to a just peace. We thank all defenders for their professional combat work. The fight continues," the General Staff said.

read also

5 things we lost in Pokrovsk
‘All memories of my childhood in Pokrovsk seem like a dream, as if it never really happened.’
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
UkraineRussiaRussian losses
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, January 1
Finland detains Russia-linked ship suspected of sabotage.

Early in the morning on Dec. 31, the Finnish telecommunications service provider Elisa reported that an undersea cable linking Finland and Estonia had been damaged. The cargo ship Fitburg, sailing from Russia, may have been responsible.

Show More

Editors' Picks