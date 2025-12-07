0 members on board

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,180,870 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian servicemen of the 59th brigade mobile air defence unit fire a Soviet made ZU-23 anti-aircraft twin autocannon towards a Russian drone during an air attack near Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 19, 2025. (Photo by Roman Pilipey / AFP)

Russia has lost about 1,180,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 7.

The number includes 1,080 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,401 tanks, 23,688 armored fighting vehicles, 69,135 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,907 artillery systems, 1,562 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 431 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 87,927 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

