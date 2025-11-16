0 out of 25,000

Sunday, November 16, 2025
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,158,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian serviceman checks the sky for FPV-drones in the front line town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on Nov. 12, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,158,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 16.

The number includes 860 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,353 tanks (+3), 23,591 armored fighting vehicles (+3), 67,464 vehicles and fuel tanks (+68), 34,469 artillery systems (+26), 1,543 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,244 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 81,286 drones (+409), 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

