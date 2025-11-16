General Staff: Russia has lost 1,158,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,158,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 16.

The number includes 860 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,353 tanks (+3), 23,591 armored fighting vehicles (+3), 67,464 vehicles and fuel tanks (+68), 34,469 artillery systems (+26), 1,543 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,244 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 81,286 drones (+409), 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.