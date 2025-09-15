KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,095,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,095,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A soldier adjusts the aim of a Caesar self-propelled gun near the eastern front line of Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, on June 9, 2025. (Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,095,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 15.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,184 tanks, 23,269 armored fighting vehicles, 61,698 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,784 artillery systems, 1,488 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 59,409 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Monday, September 15
Monday, September 15
