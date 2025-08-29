KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,080,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,080,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Servicemen of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade are firing the 2S22 "Bohdana" at Russian military positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 20, 2025. (Frontliner/Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,080,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 29.

The number includes 850 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,143 tanks, 23,191 armored fighting vehicles, 60,116 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,125 artillery systems, 1,476 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 54,375 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘obviously’ not happening, German chancellor says
“We have to deal with this issue again today, given the fact that there will obviously not be a meeting,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian losses
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 29
Friday, August 29
Show More

Editors' Picks