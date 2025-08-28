KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,079,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian tank crew gets battle-ready, conducting final checks and adjustments on their T-64 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 5, 2024. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,079,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 28.

The number includes 880 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,139 tanks, 23,185 armored fighting vehicles, 60,007 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,064 artillery systems, 1,474 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,212 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,961 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Russia cuts 2025 economic growth forecast from 25% to 15%.

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 27 that the country has lowered its annual economic growth forecast for 2025 from 2.5% to 1.5%, as the country's wartime economy continues to falter.

Ukraine appoints new ambassador to US.

Ukraine has appointed former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as its new ambassador to the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Aug. 27.

Video
Why Russia's war won't end yet.

It has been over seven months since U.S. President Trump took office, vowing to end Russia's war in Ukraine within 24 hours. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains why Trump's peace effort has failed so far — and what could happen next.

