General Staff: Russia has lost 1,079,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,079,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 28.

The number includes 880 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,139 tanks, 23,185 armored fighting vehicles, 60,007 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,064 artillery systems, 1,474 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,212 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,961 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.