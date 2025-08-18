General Staff: Russia has lost 1,070,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,070,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 18.

The number includes 940 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,118 tanks, 23,148 armored fighting vehicles, 58,937 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,632 artillery systems, 1,469 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,685 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.