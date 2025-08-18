Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,070,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,070,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian BMP tank fires at a firing range in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,070,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 18.

The number includes 940 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,118 tanks, 23,148 armored fighting vehicles, 58,937 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,632 artillery systems, 1,469 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,685 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump says no NATO path or Crimea return for Ukraine as Zelensky comes to Washington for peace talks
Zelensky cautioned that any new deal must prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from using concessions as a “springboard” for another attack, citing Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
Russian lossesUkraineWarRussiaGeneral StaffRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, August 18
Monday, August 18
Show More

Editors' Picks