General Staff: Russia has lost 1,066,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,066,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 13.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,099 tanks, 23,127 armored fighting vehicles, 58,265 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,429 artillery systems, 1,465 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,852 drones, 3,558 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.