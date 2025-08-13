Become a member
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,066,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,066,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A soldier adjusts the aim of a Caesar self-propelled gun near the eastern front line of Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, on June 9, 2025. (Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,066,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 13.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,099 tanks, 23,127 armored fighting vehicles, 58,265 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,429 artillery systems, 1,465 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,852 drones, 3,558 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Wednesday, August 13
Zelensky, Erdogan discuss future peace talks in Turkey.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to host future peace talks in Turkey. The call comes just days before the Aug. 15 Trump-Putin summit on ending the war in Ukraine—without Ukraine's participation.

Wednesday, August 13
