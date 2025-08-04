Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,057,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,057,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian national guard soldiers fire the Soviet D-20 artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2025 (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,057,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 4.

The number includes 1,010 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,069 tanks, 23,079 armored fighting vehicles, 57,244 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,053 artillery systems, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,451 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

