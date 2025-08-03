Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,056,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Bags of supplies stacked ready to be delivered to Ukrainian soldiers on positions near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 5, 2025. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia has lost around 1,056,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2.

The number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,068 tanks, 23,071 armored fighting vehicles, 57,159 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,025 artillery systems, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,374 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Russian missile strike hits Mykolaiv, injuring 3 civilians.

A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on Aug. 2-3, destroying private homes and damaging civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials. Three civilians were hospitalized with injuries.

