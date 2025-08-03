General Staff: Russia has lost 1,056,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,056,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2.

The number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,068 tanks, 23,071 armored fighting vehicles, 57,159 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,025 artillery systems, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,374 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.