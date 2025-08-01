Become a member
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,054,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A serviceman of an artillery unit of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade fires a weapon while on a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine, on March 31, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,054,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 1.

The number includes 940 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,068 tanks, 23,068 armored fighting vehicles, 56,894 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,944 artillery systems, 1,451 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,057 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘It was the end of the world’ — Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv kills at least 27, injures over 150
All Kateryna Naralnyk saw was black smoke after a Russia ballistic missile hit her apartment building in Kyiv early on July 31. “I woke up, and I couldn’t hear anything,” the 66-year-old grandmother told the Kyiv Independent hours later outside her destroyed home, as rescuers cleared the rubble looking for more bodies. “It was the end of the world (for me).” Another large-scale overnight Russian missile and drone attack struck Kyiv on July 31, killing at least 27 people and wounding over 150,
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

News Feed
Friday, August 1
Russian cyberspies hit embassies in Moscow, Microsoft reports.

The group is using an "adversary-in-the-middle" technique to deploy its custom "ApolloShadow" malware for intelligence collection. This campaign, active since at least 2024, poses a high risk to diplomatic entities and sensitive organizations in Moscow, particularly those relying on local internet providers.

Russia tightens citizenship law over 'hostile' acts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law significantly expanding the grounds for revoking naturalized Russian citizenship, now listing crimes such as extremism, murder, and collaboration against the state.

Friday, August 1
