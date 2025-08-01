General Staff: Russia has lost 1,054,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,054,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 1.

The number includes 940 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,068 tanks, 23,068 armored fighting vehicles, 56,894 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,944 artillery systems, 1,451 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,057 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.