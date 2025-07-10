General Staff: Russia has lost 1,030,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,030,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 10.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,011 tanks, 22,972 armored fighting vehicles, 54,656 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,140 artillery systems, 1,437 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,781 drones, 3,439 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.