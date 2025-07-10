Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,030,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,030,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A serviceman of an artillery unit of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade fires a weapon while on a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine, on March 31, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,030,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 10.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,011 tanks, 22,972 armored fighting vehicles, 54,656 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,140 artillery systems, 1,437 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,781 drones, 3,439 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches record 741 drones, missiles at Ukraine
Key developments on July 9: * ‘Nearly everything was aimed at Lutsk’ — Russia launches record 741 drones, missiles, targeting western Ukraine * Trump says US will ‘take a look’ at sending new Patriot system to Ukraine amid Russian attacks * In historic feat, Ukraine’s 3rd Brigade captures Russian troops using only drones and robots, military says * Ukraine detains Chinese spies tasked with stealing Neptune missile technology, SBU says * Slovakia continues to block EU’s 18th Russia sanction
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
Russian lossesUkraineRussiaWarRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 10
Thursday, July 10
Show More

Editors' Picks