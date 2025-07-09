General Staff: Russia has lost 1,029,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,029,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 9.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,000 tanks, 22,969 armored fighting vehicles, 54,575 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,102 artillery systems, 1,434 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,457 drones, 3,439 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.