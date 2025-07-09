Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,029,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,029,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire the D-30 artillery as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, on March 6, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,029,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 9.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,000 tanks, 22,969 armored fighting vehicles, 54,575 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,102 artillery systems, 1,434 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,457 drones, 3,439 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Dnipropetrovsk village likely contested despite Russia’s claim of its capture
The village of Dachne in the southern part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast appears to be contested, according to the Finnish Black Bird Group open-source intelligence collective. The Russian Defense Ministry on July 7 claimed to have seized Dachne, which would mark the first village to be under Russian control in the industrial Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located just west of the war-torn Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian military denied the claimed capture, calling it “disinformation.” Viktor Tregubov, spok
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
WarRussiaUkraineRussian lossesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 9
Wednesday, July 9
Russia's crude exports fall to lowest level since February.

Seaborne crude flows averaged 3.12 million barrels a day over the four weeks to July 6, a 3% decline from the previous period ending June 29, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That's the lowest level recorded since the four-week period ending Feb. 23.

Show More

Editors' Picks