News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,028,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,028,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian troops fire at Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Aug. 14, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,028,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 8.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,995 tanks, 22,967 armored fighting vehicles, 54,456 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,034 artillery systems, 1,434 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,192 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,230 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

News Feed
Editors' Picks