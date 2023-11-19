Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Air defense downs 15 out of 20 drones in overnight Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2023 10:15 AM 1 min read
Fragments of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 (Russia named Geran 2), displayed in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2023. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense downed 15 out of 20 Shahed drones launched by Russia in its overnight attack, the General Staff reported on Nov. 19.

Russian forces launched the drones across Ukraine's northern border at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The General Staff didn't say whether the remaining five drones hit their targets.

However, Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko wrote that an infrastructure site was damaged as a result of the attack. Preliminary information showed there were no casualties, however. The air raid alert lasted five hours.  

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, also reported that air defense shot down "around 10" drones targeting the city.

According to Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets, air defense shot down one drown over the region. The debris "slightly damaged" five buildings but there were no casualties.

On the previous day, the Air Force reported downing 29 out of 38 Russian Shahed drones targeting Ukraine.

Not backing Ukraine is ‘disastrous for Slovak security,’ says former defense minister
One of Ukraine’s worst fears appears to have come to pass: a key ally announced a halt to military aid. Slovakia, Ukraine’s small eastern neighbor of 5.4 million people, gave generously from its Soviet-era arsenal and welcomed Ukrainian refugees after the full-scale war began. Now, a recent electi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
4:41 PM

Putin officially nominated as presidential candidate in 2024 election.

The group of celebrities who nominated Putin includes pro-Kremlin pop singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as Shaman; Tatyana Navka, an actress and the wife of Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Jeffrey Monson, a U.S.-born boxer who has become a pro-Kremlin regional lawmaker in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.