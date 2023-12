This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched Shahed kamikaze drones across Ukraine's northern border at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 18, threatening Sumy and Poltava oblasts, according to Ukraine's Air Force.



Alerts were also activated in Chernihiv, Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts after drones were observed moving westward.

At 9:32 p.m., drones were observed moving through Sumy Oblast towards the southwest.