Air Force reports downing 29 out of 38 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Air defense downed 29 Shahed drones Russian forces launched against Ukraine at night, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on the morning of Nov. 18.

Russia launched kamikaze drones in waves from south and southeastern directions, according to the report.

Air Force also said it used jets, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile fire groups to repel these attacks.

Ukrainian air defense intercepted nearly a dozen Shahed drones on the outskirts of Kyiv on Nov. 18, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported.

Meanwhile, Russian loitering munitions attack against Chernihiv Oblast has damaged infrastructure premises, Northern Command reported on Nov. 18.

The same time, Southern Command reported a Russian drone struck a critical infrastructure site in Odesa Oblast, injuring a civilian worker.

The injured has been hospitalized.