French National Assembly backs resolution on seizing Russian assets

France's National Assembly, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, passed a resolution calling for increased support for Ukraine and the seizure of frozen Russian assets, Le Figaro reported on March 13.

The resolution, whose significance is largely symbolic, urges the European Union, NATO, and allied nations to boost political, economic, and military aid for Ukraine.

It also calls for the EU to move forward with seizing Russia's frozen assets — valued at approximately $300 billion, two-thirds of which are held in Europe — to finance Ukraine's military needs and post-war reconstruction.

Kyiv has only received loans covered by interest earned from the frozen assets.

Despite fierce debate, the resolution passed with 288 votes in its favor. Fifty-four lawmakers from the left-wing France Unbowed and the Communist Party opposed it, while the far-right National Rally abstained.

French lawmakers also amended the resolution to push for "an independent European defense" and to explore the possibility of deploying a European peacekeeping force to Ukraine once hostilities end.

The proposal aligns with efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to advance a European-led initiative to support Ukraine, particularly amid uncertainty from Washington.

Macron has previously floated the idea of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, a suggestion that sparked backlash from the Kremlin.

A recent Elabe Institute poll cited by BFM TV on March 4 found that roughly two-thirds of the French public favor maintaining or increasing aid to Ukraine, as well as deploying peacekeepers after a ceasefire.

France, one of Ukraine's most vocal backers, has taken a leading role alongside the U.K. in supporting Kyiv as U.S. President Donald Trump pressures European nations to increase their contributions.

Trump has repeatedly criticized former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration's level of aid to Ukraine, insisting that European allies should bear more of the burden.