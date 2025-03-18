France to deploy fighter jets with nuclear warheads on German border by 2035, Macron says

This audio is created with AI assistance

France will deploy Rafale fighter jets equipped with supersonic nuclear warheads along its border with Germany in 2035, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on March 18 at the Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur Airbase, according to BFMTV.

The move comes as the U.S. shifts its focus away from Europe and Ukraine, signaling that the continent may not be able to rely on Washington for its future security.

By 2035, Luxeuil will be the first base to host the next-generation Rafale fighter jet and its hypersonic nuclear missile, a crucial part of the ongoing modernization of France’s nuclear deterrent, Macron said.

The Dassault Rafale, a fourth-generation French fighter jet developed by Dassault Aviation, has been in service with the French Air Force since 2000. Its naval variant, the Rafale M, serves as the primary combat aircraft for the French Navy.

The Rafale can fly at supersonic speeds without an afterburner and take off from runways as short as 400 meters. The aircraft is powered by two engines.

Two new Rafale squadrons — nearly 40 aircraft — will be stationed at the airbase near Luxeuil-les-Bains, which will receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in modernization funding from the French government.

By 2035, around 2,000 military and civilian personnel will be stationed at the base, according to Macron.

The French president also confirmed that France would “increase and accelerate orders for Rafales” amid shifting geopolitical realities.

Western leaders and defense officials previously warned about the threat emanating from Russia amid Europe's current lack of military preparedness.

Western intelligence agencies have also warned that Russia may find the opportunity to launch a large-scale war on Europe within five years.