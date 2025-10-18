KI logo
Ukraine

Foreigner fatally stabbed in western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, police report

by Luca Léry Moffat
Foreigner fatally stabbed in western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, police report
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of an OKKO gas station in Lviv, Ukraine. (Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Latin American citizen was fatally stabbed after a dispute in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, local police said.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was stabbed by his 25-year-old acquaintance, also a man and a citizen of a Latin American country, according to a Ternopil Police statement. The statement does not specify which countries the men are from.

Police received a report at around 4:30 a.m. about a dispute at a gas station in the village of Velyki Hai, a suburb of Ternopil. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died from his injuries.

CCTV footage shows the suspect stabbing the victim multiple times. Police said the attack followed a domestic dispute between the men.

The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison.

Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

