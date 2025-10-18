Foreigner fatally stabbed in western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, police report

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Latin American citizen was fatally stabbed after a dispute in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, local police said.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was stabbed by his 25-year-old acquaintance, also a man and a citizen of a Latin American country, according to a Ternopil Police statement. The statement does not specify which countries the men are from.

Police received a report at around 4:30 a.m. about a dispute at a gas station in the village of Velyki Hai, a suburb of Ternopil. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died from his injuries.

CCTV footage shows the suspect stabbing the victim multiple times. Police said the attack followed a domestic dispute between the men.

The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison.