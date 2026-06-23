Zelensky to skip recovery conference in Poland, Ukraine's PM to lead delegation

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko confirmed on June 23 that she, not President Volodymyr Zelensky, will lead the Ukrainian delegation for the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Poland.

The conference, which has been held annually since 2017 and is set to take place this year in Poland's northern port city of Gdansk on June 25 and 26, is an international event dedicated to Ukraine's reconstruction.

"Our team has a clear task — to achieve concrete agreements that will enhance Ukraine's defense capability and resilience, and expand economic cooperation with our partners," Svyrydenko said.

"We expect to sign a number of important agreements with international partners, particularly regarding the strengthening of our energy sector."

Representatives of Ukrainian business, heads of state-owned companies, representatives of communities from across the country, as well as government officials and members of parliament will be part of Ukraine's delegation, according to Svyrydenko.

Her announcement follows speculation about whether Zelensky would travel to Poland for the conference amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw.

Karol Nawrocki, Poland's president, right, and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Damian Lemanski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Polish Presidential Office said on June 22 that Polish President Karol Nawrocki would not attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference as he had not received an invitation.

Diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Poland arose after Zelensky named a military unit in honor of the World War II–era Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). For Ukraine, the importance of commemorating the UPA is tied to the group's fight against Moscow.

However, in Poland, the group is primarily remembered for its role in the Volyn massacres of 1943–45, in which tens of thousands of Poles were killed in what is now western Ukraine, then under Nazi occupation. Thousands of Ukrainians were killed in retaliatory Polish attacks.

Zelensky's step was met with broad condemnation in Poland. Nawrocki stripped his Ukrainian counterpart on June 19 of Poland's highest state honor, the Order of the White Eagle.

The Ukrainian head of state was presented with the award in 2023 by then-Polish President Andrzej Duda. When Zelensky announced on June 20 that he had returned the award via Nova Poshta, he also made a point of thanking the Polish people for their ongoing support for Ukraine during Russia's full-scale war.