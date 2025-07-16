Finland bans Russians, Belarusians from buying property over security concerns

A new Finnish law banning Russian and Belarusian citizens from purchasing real estate took effect July 15, part of a broader effort to bolster Finland's national security amid Russia's increasingly aggressive posture in the region.



The measure was announced on X by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen. Originally passed by Finland's parliament in April, the law allows the Ministry of Defense to block property transactions involving nationals from countries considered a potential security threat.

"I am extremely pleased that this law has finally been enacted and comes into effect today. It is about strengthening Finland's security and preparing for all means of influence," Hakkanen wrote on X.

He added that the "important reform" should have been introduced earlier, even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Under the law, the Finnish government has identified Russia and Belarus as the countries to which the new regulation applies. The designation was made through a government resolution following the law's passage.

Previously, Finnish authorities could only block property purchases by Russian citizens on a case-by-case basis, if the Ministry of Defense determined the transaction posed a threat to national security. The new law simplifies and strengthens that process by introducing a blanket prohibition.



This latest development adds to a series of national security measures Finland has adopted since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Finland closed its border with Russia, accusing Moscow of conducting a "hybrid operation" by pushing asylum seekers toward Finnish territory. More recently, the country withdrew from an international anti-landmine treaty, again citing the Russian threat.