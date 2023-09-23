Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
FT: US decided to provide Ukraine with ATACMS ahead of Zelensky’s visit

by Alexander Khrebet September 23, 2023 4:08 PM 1 min read
In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea, on Oct. 5, 2022, at an undisclosed location. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to provide Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) before President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to the U.S., the Financial Times reported on Sept. 23, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration chose not to announce the decision publicly “to avoid tipping off the Russians, prompting them to move their supply lines further back from the front line,” a source told the FT.

According to the report, Ukraine will receive a version of ATACMS armed with cluster munitions rather than a single warhead.

Earlier on Sept. 21, NBC News reported that Biden had told Zelensky that Washington would give Ukraine a small number of ATACMS.

The report came shortly after Zelensky’s four-day visit to the United States, during which he met with Biden and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Ukraine has long been campaigning to get ATACMS that can hit targets deep behind the front line at a range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles).

The missiles can be launched from the M270 multiple rocket launcher or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

US will reportedly give ATACMS to Ukraine. Will it change the war?
After over a year of pleading to get long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) from the U.S., Ukraine might finally receive this much desired weapon. Though to Ukraine’s disappointment it was not included in the latest military aid package worth $325 million announced by Washington on Sept.…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
