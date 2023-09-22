Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: US to send small number of ATACMS to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 22, 2023 6:14 PM 1 min read
A U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fires a missile in a joint drill between the U.S. and South Korea. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden had told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would provide Ukraine with a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles, NBC News reported on Sept. 22, citing three U.S. officials and a Congressional official familiar with the matter.

According to NBC News, the officials did not reveal the date of the delivery or when a public announcement would be made.

Zelensky met Biden in the White House as part of his official visit to Washington, D.C. on Sept. 21. During the stay of Ukraine's president in the U.S. capital, State Secretary Antony Blinken announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million.

The latest tranche included additional cluster munitions and air defenses, among other equipment, but excluded the much-desired ATACMS missiles.

Until now, the White House was long reluctant to provide the missiles with a range of roughly 300 kilometers to bolster Ukraine's army, despite requests from Kyiv and U.S. lawmakers.

Ukraine has already managed to secure Storm Shadow and SCALP longe-range missiles from the U.K. and France and hopes to acquire ATACMS and Germany's Taurus missiles as well.

Kuleba: Taurus, ATACMS to be used only within Ukraine’s borders
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukraine’s partners to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles such as Taurus and ATACMS, adding that they will be deployed only on Ukraine’s territory.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.