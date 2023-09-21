Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

by Martin Fornusek September 21, 2023 11:28 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska at the White House September 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at the White House on Sept. 21, welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill Biden.

As the two leaders meet for bilateral talks, U.S. officials have revealed that Biden will unveil a new military aid package for Ukraine, encompassing extensive air defense capabilities.

According to Reuters, this tranche should also include a fresh batch of cluster munitions, anti-tank rockets, and other aid but not the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Zelensky previously met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior members of U.S. Congress as part of his visit to Washington, D.C.

The president's trip to the U.S. capital comes just as the Biden administration is trying to secure Congress' approval on an additional $24 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Some U.S. lawmakers, namely from the Republican Party, grow increasingly critical of the level of support that Washington provides to Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously visited the U.S. in December 2022, meeting Biden and addressing Congress members.

Zelensky arrives at Pentagon for talks with Defense Secretary Austin
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Pentagon for talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the New York Times reported on Sept. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.