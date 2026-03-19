Explosions rock occupied Crimea as Ukrainian drones reportedly target military site

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces reportedly launched a drone attack on the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea overnight on March 19, Russian Telegram media channels reported, citing resident accounts.

Explosions were heard in the city centre, with residents reporting that a building housing the Russian military's 3rd Radio-Technical Air Defense Regiment was targeted.

Russian-installed proxy governor Mikhail Razvozhaev claimed that 27 drones were downed while approaching the city.

At least one fire was reported at an apartment building, Razvozhaev said, further claimed that one person was killed and two other injured in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Kyiv has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Ukraine regularly strikes Russian military and energy infrastructure in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

First annexed by Russia in 2014, Crimea has served as a key target of Ukrainian attacks given its proximity to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Kyiv has regularly targeted oil refineries and military vessels that operate off the Black Sea.