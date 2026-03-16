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Explosions rock Kyiv as Russian drones target capital during morning rush hour

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by Chris York
Explosions rock Kyiv as Russian drones target capital during morning rush hour
The sun's rays shining through autumn clouds illuminate the right-bank part of Kyiv with the Motherland Monument, Kyiv (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Editor's note: The is a breaking story and is being updated regularly.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday as Russia launched a rush hour drone attack on Ukraine's capital.

Air raid sirens sounded at 8:26 a.m. Explosions and air defenses were heard around 20 minutes later, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

According to Telegram monitoring channels, up to 30 Shahed-type drones are targeting energy infrastructure. Later reports suggested Russian missiles were also targeting Kyiv though this has not been confirmed.

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"Debris from a drone has fallen in the very centre of the capital. There are no fires or casualties," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

"The enemy attack on Kyiv is ongoing. Stay in shelters," he added.

Klitschko later said debris from downed drones had fallen in the Solomianskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts in the west of the city.

The all clear sounded in Kyiv at 9:57 a.m.

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Chris York

News Operations Editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

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