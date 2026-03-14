Russian overnight missile and drone attack across Ukraine kills 2, injures at least 5 in Kyiv Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an overnight missile and drone attack against Ukraine in the early hours of March 14, with explosions reported in multiple regions, according to local authorities and monitoring channels.

Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv at around 3:10 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground, as Ukrainian air defense systems engaged incoming targets.

At roughly the same time, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said Russia was attacking the capital with ballistic missiles and urged residents to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

In Kyiv Oblast, at least two people were killed and five others injured during the overnight attack, Regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

Two people were killed and four injured in the Brovary district, while another person was injured in the Vyshhorod district, according to the governor.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes injured four civilians, including two children, according to Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov.

A private house in the city was damaged and caught fire following the attack. A 35-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy were injured, officials said.

Monitoring channels also reported that Russian naval vessels capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles had entered firing positions in the Black Sea.

Shortly afterward, Ukraine’s Air Force reported launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. The missiles later entered Ukrainian airspace through the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, according to monitoring data.

Russia also deployed Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers overnight, launching additional cruise missiles from the aircraft, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

Ukrainian authorities also warned of cruise missile threats targeting several regions across the country, including Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts, among numerous others.

Air raid alerts were issued across large parts of Ukraine as air defenses continued to intercept incoming aerial threats.

Information regarding casualties, damage, and the full scale of the attack is still being clarified.