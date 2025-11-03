KI logo
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
War

Explosions rock ammunition facility in occupied Luhansk Oblast, sites across Russia

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A large explosion erupts in the distance behind a dark treeline
A screenshot of footage that purports to show a Russian ammunition facility in Dovzhansk, Luhansk Oblast, burning overnight on Nov. 4, 2025. (Exile Nova/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rocked a Russian ammunition facility in occupied Luhansk Oblast and several regions across Russia, media reported overnight on Nov. 4.

The blasts occurred amid a reported drone attack on the site in the city of Dovzhansk, Luhansk Oblast.

The city is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of the city of Luhansk and has been occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

In Russia's Volgograd Oblast, an electrical substation was damaged due to falling drone debris, Governor Andrey Bocharov claimed.

Explosions were reported by the independent outlet Astra in the Russian city of Lipetsk amid an air raid siren in the city.

The Russian city of Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast was rocked by explosions amid similar blasts across Russia, the outlet reported, citing local residents.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the details.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets in its occupied territories and deep within Russia as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Article image
Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

On Oct. 30, a fire broke out at a thermal power plant in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, causing a widespread power outage across the region, independent outlet Astra reported.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported that there was a "hit" on the power plant. Kyiv has not commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed head of Luhansk Oblast, claimed that the large-scale power outage was due to an accident in the local power grid.

‘He left us too soon’ — Ukrainian photographer and soldier Huzenko killed in Russian strike in eastern Ukraine
Kostiantyn Huzenko, 28, a Kyiv photographer who documented the war and enlisted the 35th Marine Brigade in April 2024, was killed Nov. 1 in a Russian strike in eastern Ukraine, the media outlet Ukrainer reported. Just over two years after the full-scale invasion began, Huzenko joined the communications department of the 35th Marine Brigade, where he served as a photographer and press officer until his death. “What I want most is for us to survive — to survive as Ukrainians,” Huzenko said in an
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
UkraineLuhansk OblastRussian-occupied UkraineFireLipetskLipetsk OblastVolgograd OblastDrone attack
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, November 4
Show More

Editors' Picks