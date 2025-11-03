Explosions rock ammunition facility in occupied Luhansk Oblast, sites across Russia

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rocked a Russian ammunition facility in occupied Luhansk Oblast and several regions across Russia, media reported overnight on Nov. 4.

The blasts occurred amid a reported drone attack on the site in the city of Dovzhansk, Luhansk Oblast.

The city is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of the city of Luhansk and has been occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

In Russia's Volgograd Oblast, an electrical substation was damaged due to falling drone debris, Governor Andrey Bocharov claimed.

Explosions were reported by the independent outlet Astra in the Russian city of Lipetsk amid an air raid siren in the city.

The Russian city of Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast was rocked by explosions amid similar blasts across Russia, the outlet reported, citing local residents.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the details.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets in its occupied territories and deep within Russia as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

On Oct. 30, a fire broke out at a thermal power plant in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, causing a widespread power outage across the region, independent outlet Astra reported.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported that there was a "hit" on the power plant. Kyiv has not commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed head of Luhansk Oblast, claimed that the large-scale power outage was due to an accident in the local power grid.