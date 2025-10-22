KI logo
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Explosions reported near military base in southern Russia, blasts allegedly rock ammunition plant 1,700 km from Ukraine

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A fiery explosion under a dark sky
An image purporting to show an explosion rocking an ammunition plant in the central Russian city of Kopeysk just before midnight on Oct. 22, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported near a military base just outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol late on Oct. 22, and additional explosions rocked an ammunition plant in the central city of Kopeysk, local media reported.

In Stavropol, a woman was allegedly killed after sustaining shrapnel wounds from the reported explosion.

A baby stroller with an explosive device hidden inside was planted near the military site, unnamed sources told Russian media.

The explosion reportedly took place at a bus stop near Russia's 247th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment, according to local media.

A suspect has been detained and taken to the nearby military base for questioning, Russian media reported.

In Kopeysk, explosions were reported near the "Plastmass" factory with emergency services responding to the incident, independent outlet Astra reported.

The plant produces ammunition for Russia's military and is subject to sanctions imposed by Ukraine's allies, according to open-source data.

Chelyabinsk Oblast Governor Alexei Teksler confirmed an explosion occurred at an enterprise, resulting in an unspecified number of casualties.

Kopeysk is located just over 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the details.

Ukraine's army regularly strikes military infrastructure within occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Overnight on Oct. 22, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Makhachkala, Dagestan, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence has told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian drones launched a "massive air attack" on Russia's Bryansk and Rostov oblasts overnight on Oct. 21, local authorities claimed, injuring two people and causing limited damage.

Russia
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

