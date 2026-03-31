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Massive explosion at Russian petrochemical plant in Tatarstan, 2 dead, dozens wounded

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by Tania Myronyshena
Massive explosion at Russian petrochemical plant in Tatarstan, 2 dead, dozens wounded
Fire broke out following an explosion in Tatarstan on March 31, 2026. (Exilenova_plus / Telegram)

Editor`s note: this is a developing story.

An explosion at one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants in Tatarstan on March 31 killed two people and injured at least 72 others, according Sibur, the company that owns the plant.

The blast occurred at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim synthetic rubber plant in the city of Nizhnekamsk, a key facility within Russia’s petrochemical sector.

The company said the incident was caused by an "equipment malfunction." One person reportedly was killed, and around 50 others were injured, they added.

Russian media and Telegram channels reported that a fire broke out at an outdoor pumping unit, spreading across roughly 1,500 square meters.

At the same time, aviation authorities temporarily restricted air traffic at a nearby airport, while monitoring channels reported a drone threat in the region.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ suggested the explosion may have followed a drone attack, though this has not been confirmed.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the cause of the incident, and Ukraine’s authorities have not commented.

Ukrainian OSINT project CyberBoroshno said the fire appears to have started in an area of the plant where rubber is processed, specifically at a stage where it is prepared for further use and transport. Given the role of the unit, significant damage could disrupt a key stage of rubber processing before transportation, according to the analysis.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry said more than 60 personnel and 19 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

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Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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