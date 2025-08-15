Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Explosion at Russian gunpowder plant leaves 5 dead, 20 injured, media reports

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Explosion at Russian gunpowder plant leaves 5 dead, 20 injured, media reports
Smoke and fire rise from the Elastik gunpowder plant in Ryazan Oblast, Russia, after an explosion on Aug. 15, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

An explosion on Aug. 15 destroyed a workshop at the Elastik gunpowder plant in Ryazan Oblast in Russia, killing at least five people and injuring 20, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti and Telegram channels reported.

The blast occurred during the day and was followed by a fire that completely destroyed the gunpowder-producing facility.

Russian officials have not named the cause of the explosion, but preliminary accounts reported by Russian media point to possible safety violations in the workshop.

Local Telegram channels reported that 10 of the 20 injured victims are in serious condition, while some people may still be trapped under debris.

The plant suffered a similar accident in October 2021, when an explosion at a workshop operated by private explosives manufacturer Razryad killed 17 people.

According to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra, Razryad rents space from Elastik and produces industrial explosives, including from recycled munitions.

Can Trump offer Ukraine’s minerals to Putin? Not without unraveling the global legal order, experts warn
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering offering Moscow access to Ukraine’s natural minerals in the Russian-occupied territories, a move Ukrainians say would be illegal and damaging to Washington’s reputation. The news comes as Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, without inviting Kyiv. According to the Telegraph, Trump’s team is putting together proposals to incentivize Putin to reach a peace deal that include
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Article image

RussiaExplosion in RussiaMilitary equipmentWar
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 15
Show More

Editors' Picks