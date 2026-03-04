Exclusive: Inside Ukrainian skeleton racer's disqualification from Olympics

The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the Olympic Games for wearing a helmet honoring 24 Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia’s war. He shares how the International Olympic Committee decided to ban the helmet, the debate over Olympic “neutrality,” and why Russian athletes were permitted to compete under certain conditions while he was barred. Heraskevych also discusses his plans to continue challenging the IOC's decision and his hope to return to the next Olympics wearing the same helmet.