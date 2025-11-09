KI logo
Sunday, November 9, 2025
Europe

EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia to be prepared 'within a month,' Zelensky says

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia to be prepared 'within a month,' Zelensky says
European Council President Antonio Costa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk prior to the start of a special EU Summit on Ukraine's defense on March 6, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

The European Union's 20th sanctions package against Russia is in development and will be ready "within a month," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Nov. 9.

The news comes just weeks after the EU's 19th package of sanctions against Russia was approved on Oct. 23.

The package, unveiled by the European Commission on Sept. 19, targeted Russian banks, energy revenues, and networks involved in circumventing existing restrictions imposed over Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine. For the first time, the EU will also imposed restrictions on crypto platforms and on banks in Russia and other countries that facilitate sanctions evasion.

Zelensky said Kyiv will propose that the 20th sanctions package target "Russian legal entities and individuals that are still profiting from energy resources."

"There will also be updates on the abductors of Ukrainian children – this must be met with truly global pressure. And, of course, there must also be substantially increased pressure on all schemes that enable Russian military production. This is vital," the president added.

The passage of previous sanctions package has been met with opposition from certain European countries, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, occasionally delaying their adoption by months.

Ahead of a vote on the 19th sanctions package, Austria dropped its opposition over demands that the EU compensate Austria's Raiffeisen Bank for losses linked to Russian countermeasures — a proposal rejected by other member states.

Ukraine has previously sought to coordinate its own sanctions with those of its Western allies. Earlier in the day on Nov. 9, Zelensky's office announced that Kyiv had imposed new sanctions on eight senior Kremlin officials, including special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, as well as five Russian publishing houses for crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The sanctions were largely in response to recent Russian sanctions on Ukrainian officials, particularly Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svrydenko.

Ukraine slaps new sanctions on Putin’s team and propagandist publishers
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Sanctions against RussiaEU sanctionsSanctionsUkraineRussiaEuropean UnionEuropean alliesVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, November 9
Video
Russia’s nuclear bluff | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on a deadly Russian strike that killed Ukrainian soldiers and civilians allegedly during a military ceremony, prompting outrage and an internal investigation into security lapses.

Show More

Editors' Picks