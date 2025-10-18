Austria drops objections, paves way for EU’s 19th Russia sanctions package

Austria has dropped its opposition to the European Union’s latest sanctions package against Russia, clearing the way for the bloc to move forward with its 19th round of restrictive measures. EU foreign ministers are expected to finalize the package at a meeting in Luxembourg on Oct. 20.

Vienna had previously held up the sanctions over a demand that the EU compensate Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International for losses inflicted by Russian penalties. Other member states rejected the request, leaving the package deadlocked until Austria’s reversal this week.

"Austria supports continued pressure on Russia and will approve the 19th package of sanctions on Monday," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The new measures include additional energy and financial restrictions, most notably moving up a planned ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports to Jan. 1, 2027, a year earlier than originally proposed.

Slovakia had also voiced reservations, but according to four EU diplomats cited by Reuters, the European Commission is expected to issue a letter addressing Bratislava’s concerns ahead of the final vote.